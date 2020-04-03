Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.07.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.22. 555,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$11.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,110. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,136.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,784.52. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $91,558.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

