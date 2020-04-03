Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.07.

CHE.UN traded down C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$4.22. The company had a trading volume of 555,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.71. The stock has a market cap of $438.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,110. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,136.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,784.52. Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $91,558 over the last ninety days.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

