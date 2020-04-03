Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.