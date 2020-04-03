Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,574,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199,048. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.