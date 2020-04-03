Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CHWY stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.54.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,925,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,908,250.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

