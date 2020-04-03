China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Everbright International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of CHFFF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. China Everbright International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

China Everbright International Company Profile

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

