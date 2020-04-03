CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of CIHKY opened at $21.56 on Friday. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

