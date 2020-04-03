China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMAKY stock opened at $7.01 on Friday.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury, and Others.

