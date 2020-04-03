Christopher Samuel Acquires 85 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 85 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £521.05 ($685.41).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Christopher Samuel acquired 35 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £302.05 ($397.33).

Shares of LON:ATST traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 622.50 ($8.19). 315,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 719.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 782.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. Alliance Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 7.57 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 875 ($11.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

