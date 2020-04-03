Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $762,398.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 277,376,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,054,808 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

