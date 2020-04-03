Chrono.tech Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $528,016.40 and approximately $33,729.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00011100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.70 or 0.04443964 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

