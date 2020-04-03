ChronoCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,407.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $6.38 million and $10,407.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071773 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars.

