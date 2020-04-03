CIBC Lowers Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) to Underperform

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS:GMICF opened at $20.40 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $46.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

