Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

