Citigroup (C) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/3/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Citigroup had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

4/1/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/27/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/13/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Citigroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/10/2020 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,295,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,889,445. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

