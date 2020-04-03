Citigroup Downgrades Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Sell

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

HMHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 29,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $220.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,745,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

