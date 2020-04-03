Citigroup Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $1.90

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $363.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

