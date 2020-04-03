Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.68.

NYSE C traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,546,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,525,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

