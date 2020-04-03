Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel Sells 7,065 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $981,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,067,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTXS traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.81. 33,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

