Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.67 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $730.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $717.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $738.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $719.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,127 shares of company stock worth $5,810,874 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $142.52 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $146.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply