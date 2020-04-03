Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $730.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $717.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $738.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $719.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,127 shares of company stock worth $5,810,874 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $142.52 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $146.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

