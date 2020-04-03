Civic Price Tops $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Civic has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02635481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gate.io, Poloniex, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Binance, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Upbit, Huobi, COSS, Kyber Network, Liqui, OKEx, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

