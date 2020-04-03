Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0128

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $95,665.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00340263 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00420048 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018304 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,497,178 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.