Clare Bousfield Sells 2,630 Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37).

Shares of M&G stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 109.40 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,319,871 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.70. M&G Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 15.77 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&G from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 256 ($3.37).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

