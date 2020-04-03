Clean Harbors (CLH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/20/2020 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/28/2020 – Clean Harbors had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

CLH stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

