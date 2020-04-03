Clifford Sosin Purchases 47,700 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Clifford Sosin bought 50,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Clifford Sosin bought 181,621 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,361,451.92.

On Thursday, March 19th, Clifford Sosin bought 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,054,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Clifford Sosin bought 127,444 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,694,197.92.

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,782,216.96.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. 912,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,705. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.22 million, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

