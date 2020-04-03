CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $746,808.57

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $746,808.57 and $16,963.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004124 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000535 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049942 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,422,498 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitbns, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Binance, Mercatox, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

