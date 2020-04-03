Cloudbric 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54,398.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $830,305.12 and $54,398.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02622432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00197699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,094,876 tokens.

Cloudbric's official website is www.cloudbric.io.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

