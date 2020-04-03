Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $314,149.04 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $314,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,149.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20.

NET traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 1,917,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,567. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -33.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

