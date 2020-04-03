CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

NASDAQ CME opened at $168.57 on Friday. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

