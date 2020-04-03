CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CME. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

CME stock opened at $168.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.