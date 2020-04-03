CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.58. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 119,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,486,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

