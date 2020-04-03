CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded to Hold by Daiwa Capital Markets

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $193.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CNOOC by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 131,097 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 356,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

