Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Head to Head Review

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 963.95 -$6.27 million ($0.36) -23.64 Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 14.70 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -21.84

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silk Road Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -5,486.08% -202.74% -152.56% Silk Road Medical -82.73% -165.90% -27.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Co-Diagnostics and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Silk Road Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 64.75%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $46.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Silk Road Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Co-Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

