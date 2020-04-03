Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTSH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

