Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $18.92 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

