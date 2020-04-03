CoinEx Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.70 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $1.70 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02619860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194903 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,458,788 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

