CoinFi Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $190,350.09 and approximately $146.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kyber Network, FCoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

