CoinUs Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $850.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CoinUs has a market cap of $247,341.42 and approximately $850.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005189 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

