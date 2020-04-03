Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

CIGI stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,142. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. CIBC World Markets lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 200,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 99,014 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 161,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 55,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

