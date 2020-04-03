Color Platform Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,714.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Color Platform has a market cap of $581,882.08 and approximately $32,714.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.78 or 0.03504251 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00753256 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000592 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

