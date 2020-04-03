ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,044.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $1,044.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,955,629,591 coins and its circulating supply is 11,914,587,764 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.