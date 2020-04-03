Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,464,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,107,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.