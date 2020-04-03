Comet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Comet has a total market capitalization of $2,187.98 and $2.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Comet has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Comet coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Comet

Comet (CRYPTO:CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin. Comet’s official website is cometcoin.com.

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

