Comparing Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

26.1% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cytosorbents and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $24.95 million 10.75 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -12.75 Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.03 -$28.73 million ($4.77) -0.80

Cytosorbents has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -77.22% -209.92% -66.69% Venus Concept -67.65% N/A -182.12%

Summary

Venus Concept beats Cytosorbents on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.