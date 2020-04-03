Comparing Innate Pharma (IPHA) & Its Rivals

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Innate Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million -$23.25 million -17.79 Innate Pharma Competitors $750.95 million $137.67 million 3.23

Innate Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Innate Pharma Competitors -4,761.72% -144.49% -38.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innate Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innate Pharma Competitors 1302 3874 7833 356 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 53.74%. Given Innate Pharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Innate Pharma peers beat Innate Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. It also provides IPH5201, an anti-CD39 antibody and IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology. In addition, the company offers IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager that is used to create novel molecular formats to kill tumor cells through NKp46. Further, it provides Lumoxiti, a commercial-stage oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

