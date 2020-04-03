Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Conagra Brands worth $121,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

