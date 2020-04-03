Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 572,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,934. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after buying an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after buying an additional 423,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after buying an additional 243,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

