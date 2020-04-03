Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 295,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,792 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.