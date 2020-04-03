Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) & Hanover Insurance Group (NASDAQ:THG) Head to Head Comparison

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Conifer alerts:

This table compares Conifer and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -8.15% -33.99% -6.24% Hanover Insurance Group 8.69% 11.17% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conifer and Hanover Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $96.00 million 0.35 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -2.07 Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.68 $425.10 million $8.16 10.63

Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Conifer has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Conifer and Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $137.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.48%. Given Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Conifer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Conifer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Conifer on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.