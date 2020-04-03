Connect Coin Price Hits $0.0012 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Connect Coin has a market cap of $46,727.23 and approximately $188.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. In the last week, Connect Coin has traded 146.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

